His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares wish for a happy Passover
President Trump wished a happy Passover to all those celebrating.
The holiday, which commemorates the liberation from slavery and the exodus of the Jewish people from ancient Egypt, begins at sundown Monday and ends next Tuesday, April 18.
