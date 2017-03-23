His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump slams coverage of 'so-called Russia story'
|Associated Press
President Trump criticized "totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story," singling out reports on NBC and ABC.
The FBI director said earlier in the week that there is an investigation underway into whether Trump's campaign associates coordinated with Russian officials in an effort to sway the 2016 presidential election. The president has refused to acknowledge the investigation, dismissed it as fake news and blamed it on Democrats.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that he had seen "more than circumstantial evidence" that Trump associates colluded with Russia.