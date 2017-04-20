His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump slams New York Times over Patriots photo flap
|Associated Press
President Trump ripped the New York Times for tweeting a photo that suggested a significantly smaller turnout for a Super Bowl celebration at the White House with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama.
The Times on Wednesday tweeted an Associated Press photo of the New England Patriots standing behind Obama on the south side of the White House in 2015. Stairs on either side of the main group were filled with people. The tweet compared it with a Times photo taken Wednesday showing both staircases empty.
The Patriots responded on Twitter that the photos lack context, saying football staff sat on the South Lawn instead of standing on the stairs this year.
The Times tweeted an update saying that the Pats told them fewer players attended this year, but the total delegation was about the same.
Several Patriots players opted to skip the White House visit for various reasons, some political and some personal. They included Tom Brady, Alan Branch, Chris Long, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Martellus Bennett.