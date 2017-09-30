His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets it's 'very important' NFL players stand for national anthem
President Trump took a break from his Saturday morning counterattack on Twitter against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz to once again address the National Football League.
At a rally in Alabama last Friday, Trump criticized NFL players who have refused to stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to protest the treatment of African Americans by law enforcement.
Trump urged team owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired," he said.
Those words prompted a swift response from league officials, players and athletes from other sports.
Last Sunday, several NFL players, coaches and owners knelt, stood with linked arms or stayed in the locker room during the national anthem.