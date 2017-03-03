His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump targets Rep. Nancy Pelosi over photo with Russian officials
President Trump first fired Friday at Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) concerning an old photo of the senator and Russian President Vladimir Putin . Then he took a shot at Rep. Nancy Pelosi, tweeting an article that shows a photo of a meeting between the Democratic House leader and Russian officials.
He said he's demanding an investigation of the two lawmakers -- the latest in the saga over U.S. officials' contacts with Russia.