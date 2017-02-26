His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump teases Governors' Dinner, says healthcare is on the agenda
Ahead of the annual Governors' Dinner at the White House, President Trump promises to discuss healthcare with attendees. The event is the highlight of the National Governors Assn.'s winter meeting in Washington, D.C., which took place over the weekend.
His comment came a day after a closed-door session of the Governors Assn. on meeting during which a GOP-led proposal to overhaul Medicaid reportedly sparked tensions among participants. The Wall Street Journal reported that the governors were unable to reach a consensus on the program's future, which has emerged as a sticking point in Republicans' efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act.