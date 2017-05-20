His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump thanks members of the military on Armed Forces Day
|Associated Press
President Trump thanked members of the military to mark Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May.
Vice President Mike Pence told military personnel at a base in Ohio that the Trump administration's budget coming out next week will include the largest increase in defense spending since the days of Ronald Reagan.
Pence made a stop Saturday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton to celebrate Armed Forces Day.
He said that Trump is dedicated to making sure the military has the resources and training it deserves to accomplish its missions.
Trump spent the day in Saudi Arabia, his first stop on an eight-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.