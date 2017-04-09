His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump thanks Navy after airstrike
President Trump again thanked military service members for participating in a U.S. missile strike in Syria.
The president linked to a tweet sent by the U.S. Navy announcing that Trump had personally called the commanding officers of two guided-missile destroyers to thank them for serving.
The Trump administration continued to give mixed messages about its goals in Syria on Sunday, with two top officials emphasizing different priorities during media appearances.