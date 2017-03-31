His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts business optimism after meeting with manufacturers and signing executive orders on trade
President Trump shared a link to a Breitbart News report on the recently released results of a survey conducted by the National Assn. of Manufacturers, which Trump publicized while meeting with the group at the White House on Friday.
About 93% of manufacturers who responded to the survey reported having a positive economic outlook, up from about 57% the year before.
That's the highest figure in the quarterly survey's 20-year history, Jay Timmons, manufacturers association president, said in a statement, though just 420 manufacturers responded to the survey.
Trump then shared a video clip of remarks he made while signing two executive orders on trade later in the day on Friday.
The orders could be seen as laying the groundwork for stronger trade actions. One launches a 90-day examination of the causes of the U.S. trade deficit, and the other calls for steps to halt the under-collection of billions of dollars of duties on unfairly traded imports.