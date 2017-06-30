His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump revives National Space Council
|Associated Press
President Trump is forming a National Space Council to be led by Vice President Mike Pence. He signed an executive order Friday to revive a council last in place in 1993.
Trump said the announcement sends a clear signal to the world about the United States' leadership in space. He said that space exploration would help the economy and national security.
Members of the council are to include the secretaries of state, defense, commerce, transportation and homeland security, as well as the head of NASA, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the national security advisor and the director of national intelligence. The council will also draw on insights from scientists and business leaders.