His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets about Monday appearance at police memorial service
President Trump shared a video clip of his remarks at Monday's National Peace Officers' Memorial Service and a link to his proclamation designating May 14-20 as Police Week.
The tweet came as the president prepared to embark on his first official trip abroad.
Trump departs Friday on an eight-day trip to the Middle East and Europe that the White House hopes will give his administration a chance to reboot after a cascade of problems including questions about his abrupt firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.