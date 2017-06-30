His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump suggests that lawmakers just repeal Obamacare, then try to replace it
|Associated Press
President Trump barged into Senate Republicans' delicate healthcare negotiations Friday, declaring that if lawmakers can't reach a deal, they should simply repeal "Obamacare" right away and then replace it later on.
His tweet revives an approach that GOP leaders and the president himself considered but dismissed months ago as impractical and politically unwise.
And it's likely to further complicate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's task as he struggles to bridge the divide between GOP moderates and conservatives as senators leave Washington for the Fourth of July break without having voted on a healthcare bill as planned.
The president sent his early-morning tweet shortly after Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" to talk about a letter he had sent to Trump making that exact suggestion: a vote on repealing former President Obama's health law, followed by a new effort at a working out a replacement.
Trump is a known "Fox & Friends" viewer, but Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also claimed credit for recommending the tactic to the president in a conversation earlier in the week.
"Senator Rand Paul suggested this very idea to the president," Paul spokesman Sergio Gor said. "The senator fully agrees that we must immediately repeal Obamacare and then work on replacing it right away."
Either way, Trump's suggestion has the potential to harden divisions within the GOP, as conservatives like Paul and Sasse complain that McConnell's bill does not go far enough in repealing Obama's healthcare law, while moderates criticize it as overly harsh in kicking people off insurance rolls, shrinking the Medicaid safety net and increasing premiums for older Americans.