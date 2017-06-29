His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares report on Mattis comments after Syria warning
President Trump shared a link to a Daily Caller report on comments made by Defense Secretary James N. Mattis regarding the White House's surprise warning late Monday that Syria was planning another chemical weapons attack and would pay “a heavy price” if it followed through.
Mattis spoke Wednesday to reporters traveling with him to Brussels. According to the Associated Press, he said it appeared as though Syria's government had taken the warning seriously, as there had been no attack since it was issued.
The four-line statement from the White House press secretary came just after 9:44 p.m. Monday.
"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," the statement read. "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017, chemical weapons attack."
If Syrian President Bashar Assad "conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," it concluded.