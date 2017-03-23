His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump urges the public to support the GOP's healthcare bill
President Trump encouraged his supporters to contact their congressional representatives in support of the American Health Care Act, which would roll back and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.
Trump's comments came as he tried to rally House Republicans ahead of a vote on the legislation scheduled for later in the day. Earlier in the week, he'd warned Republican lawmakers that failure to pass the bill would put the GOP at risk of losing its majorities in the House and Senate in the next election.
Still, the legislation faced opposition from conservatives, who argued it didn't go far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act, and moderates, who feared it would leave millions of Americans without health coverage.
Hours after Trump's tweet, House GOP leaders postponed the vote because lawmakers had failed to reach a compromise and there didn't appear to be enough support for the measure to pass.