His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump heads to Detroit
Carrying through on a campaign promise to promote domestic manufacturing, President Trump tweeted his plans to visit Detroit for a meeting on "bringing back car production" to Michigan and the United States.
Some automakers have recently made moves to support the president's economic policies.
In early January, Ford Motor Co. announced that it was scrapping plans to build a $1.6-billion plant in Mexico. Instead, Ford said it would invest $700 million to expand a Michigan plant.
Soon after, Fiat Chrysler announced that it would invest $1 billion in two U.S. factories in order to increase production of hot-selling SUVs and pickup trucks.
General Motors Co. followed suit, announcing its plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs after criticism from Trump.