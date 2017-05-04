His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump welcomes Australian Prime Minister Turnbull
|Associated Press
President Trump shared video footage of his meeting in New York with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Trump's visit was shorter than first expected so that he could celebrate the House vote to roll back the Affordable Care Act with a Rose Garden event. Slated to be in Manhattan only a few hours, he did not visit his home at Trump Tower and pushed back his first-time meeting with Turnbull by several hours.
The leaders spoke aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of a World War II battle that reinforced the ties between the United States and Australia.
Trump pointed to the Intrepid, which survived being hit by four separate Japanese kamikaze attacks during the war, as an example of the need for the U.S. to keep its military strong and pledged that he would continue to boost defense spending.
Trump and Turnbull were expected to discuss North Korea's missile testing and security and economic issues, as well as Turnbull's deal with President Obama for the United States to resettle up to 1,250 mostly Muslim refugees.
The agreement was a source of friction when Trump and Turnbull spoke by telephone shortly after Trump took office Jan. 20. The conversation made headlines, and Trump later tweeted about the "dumb deal." Vice President Mike Pence assured Turnbull during a visit to Australia last month that the Trump administration will honor the deal, but "that doesn't mean we admire the agreement."