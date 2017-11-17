His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump welcomes college sports champions to White House
|Associated Pres
The White House was overrun with school spirit Friday as President Trump welcomed college sports champions and declared them "great athletes." Too many of them to fit in one room, the teams took up positions across the mansion for separate photo ops with the president.
In all, 18 NCAA teams attended the event at the White House; South Carolina's women's basketball team declined the invitation.
The Texas A&M women's equestrian team, Pennsylvania State University's women's rugby team, the University of Washington's women's rowing team and others gathered around the White House grounds to be recognized for their championships.
Trump posed for photos with the players throughout the Rose Garden, South Lawn and inside the White House and then sent them off to the Oval Office for a quick tour. At one point, the president playfully got into a wrestling pose with members of the Penn State men's team. Chatting with the Ohio State men's volleyball team, he popped a colorful volleyball into the air.
In the Red Room of the White House, the National Rifle Assn.-backed Trump greeted the West Virginia's co-ed rifle team by saying, "We saved the 2nd Amendment!" Then he asked, "So who is the best shot?" At another point, joined by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Trump bowed his head in prayer along with members of the Oklahoma softball team.