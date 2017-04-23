His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Why did Trump thank Lake Worth, Fla.?
|Sun Sentinel Staff
President Trump is grateful for Lake Worth, Fla. Trump thanked the Palm Beach County city in a tweet Sunday morning.
Trump didn’t say why he was thanking the city, but the tweet was probably inspired by supporters who praised the president in a 10 a.m. Sunday live segment, from Lake Worth, on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends After The Show Show.”
The segment featured Fox News correspondent Ed Henry’s appearance at Benny’s on the Beach, a South Ocean Boulevard restaurant. Henry, known to be a huge baseball fan, was there to promote his new book “42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story.”
The live report showed Henry, before he was scheduled to read an excerpt from the book, thanking his colleagues in the Fox News studio before saying the “real story” is that Benny’s is not far from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, and that a lot of Trump supporters had come out and wanted to share their opinions as the administration nears its 100th day.