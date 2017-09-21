His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump on his meeting with Afghanistan's president: 'A pleasure!'
President Trump sat down with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
After meeting Ghani, Trump praised efforts to try to drive members of more than 20 militant groups, including the Taliban, out of Afghanistan.
"It's really a hornet's nest from that standpoint," Trump said. "We are hitting them very, very hard and very, very effectively."
Senior officials have said Trump's plan announced last month to end America's longest war and eliminate a rising extremist threat in Afghanistan involves sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. troops on top of the roughly 8,400 Americans now in the country.
Ghani stressed that Afghan forces are leading the fight and U.S. forces are advising and training. He said he isn't seeking "a blank check" of unlimited American help.
Ghani said the Trump administration's four-year objective is to bring 80% of the country back under the government's control. The Taliban currently hold sway in nearly half of the nation.