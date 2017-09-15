His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

Trump visits military base to mark Air Force's 70th anniversary
|Associated Press
President Trump honored the resolve of the nation's Air Force on Friday, warning foes and international terrorist groups that the U.S. military would respond to any threats.
"America and our allies will never be intimidated," Trump told military personnel at Joint Base Andrews, where he appeared to mark the 70th anniversary of the Air Force. "We will defend our people, our nations and our civilization from all who dare to threaten our way of life."
The president and First Lady Melania Trump met with military families and watched an air show demonstration at the base that serves as the home of Air Force One, the presidential plane.
Speaking in a hangar that housed a B-2 stealth bomber, an F-35 and an F-22 fighter jet, Trump outlined his efforts to bolster military spending and reiterated his call for repealing the "defense sequester," or across-the-board budget cuts instituted by Congress.
The president said he was "honored to join you on this really, really historic occasion, the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force. The greatest air force on the face of this Earth. By far."
The Trumps visited the base ahead of a trip to the president's New Jersey golf club for the weekend and next week's United Nations General Assembly in New York.