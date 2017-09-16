His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets that he'll head to Alabama to support Sen. Luther Strange
President Trump announced plans to head to Alabama next week to back Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who faces a runoff in the Republican primary to fill his seat.
Strange took over the seat this year when Jeff Sessions, the state’s longtime senator, resigned to become U.S. attorney general.
Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon that he would travel to Huntsville on Sept. 23 in support of Strange, whom Trump called "a great guy who gets things done!"
Trump has already endorsed Strange on Twitter, but the trip would mark the first time the president has campaigned in person ahead of the tightly-contested Sept. 26 runoff against Roy Moore, Alabama's former chief justice.
Moore led Strange by 25,000 votes in the first round of balloting and has a loyal following among the state's evangelical voters. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.
A judicial ethics panel removed Moore from office in 2003 for defying a federal judge's order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building. After he was reelected, the panel suspended him in 2016, ruling that Moore had urged probate judges to defy federal court rulings and refuse marriage licenses to gay couples.
Despite those controversies, the White House reaffirmed Trump's support for Strange last week.
