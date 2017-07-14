His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump celebrates 'bromance' with France's Macron
President Trump has had notably tense relations with several European leaders, particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
But French President Emmanuel Macron, a politician of the center-left who won his election in part by capturing votes from the center-right, appears to have decided to try to establish a closer connection, despite Trump’s fairly open preference during this year’s French election for his opponent, Marine Le Pen, the right-wing nationalist.
The wooing of Trump began two weeks ago, when Macron invited him to watch the Bastille Day parade on Friday, noting that the event this year would commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.
The effort continued with a ceremonial arrival designed to commemorate the long history of alliance between the United States and France.
Macron and his wife, Brigitte, greeted the president and First Lady Melania Trump Thursday at Les Invalides, the site of Napoleon’s tomb and other monuments to the French military.
The day ended with the two couples eating dinner together at a restaurant high up in the Eiffel Tower.
After he and Trump attended Friday's Bastille Day parade in Paris, Macron traveled to Nice for a service commemorating the victims of last year's terror attack, in which an assailant plowed a truck through a crowd along the city’s packed seaside promenade.
Trump, who departed France for his New Jersey golf club, tweeted an expression of solidarity in the face of terrorism.
Trump said earlier Friday that he planned to attend the U.S. Women's Open at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Upon arriving back in the U.S., he continued to tout his "incredible visit" with Macron and express gratitude for the invitation.
The French president’s warm embrace of Trump came as a welcome change for a White House that has been beleaguered of late, most recently because of Donald Trump Jr.’s release of emails surrounding his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.