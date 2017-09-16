His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets endorsement of Schuette for Michigan governor
|Associated Press
President Trump has endorsed Michigan Atty. Gen. Bill Schuette for governor.
Trump tweeted Saturday that Schuette, who launched a bid Tuesday to be Michigan's governor, would be "fantastic." Trump also wrote that he was bringing jobs back to the state, and pledged that Schuette would help.
Schuette has promised to be a "jobs governor" who would cut income taxes and high auto insurance premiums. He is best known for his investigation of lead-contaminated drinking water in Flint. His probe led to criminal charges against 15 current and former government officials.
Schuette is the best-known candidate in the Republican primary to succeed GOP Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term limited. Several Democrats are also running for governor in 2018.
Trump's tweet misspelled Schuette's last name as "Shuette."