His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares Bob Dole's thoughts on his G-20 trip
President Trump returned to Washington Saturday night after visiting Poland and attending the Group of 20 summit in Germany.
But his time abroad appears to have remained at the forefront of his thoughts.
In a tweet, Trump shared a statement from Bob Dole in which the former U.S. senator praised Trump's "historic trip" in glowing terms.
Dole, 93, ran for president as a Republican in 1996. He endorsed Trump during the 2016 campaign and was the only former GOP presidential nominee to openly back Trump through the election.