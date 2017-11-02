His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump touts Broadcom's planned return to U.S.
|Associated Press
Broadcom Ltd., a $100-billion semiconductor company legally based in Singapore, will relocate its home address to the United States, President Trump announced Thursday.
The company, which manufactures communications chips around the world, said it would relocate its legal address to Delaware once shareholders approve the move, bringing $20 billion in annual revenue back to the U.S. Its corporate headquarters will remain in San Jose.
The move would enable Broadcom to avoid a federal review process.
The Oval Office announcement was tied to the release of congressional Republicans' tax proposal, which would drastically reduce corporate rates and make it easier for companies to deduct foreign taxes. The company credits the GOP plan with making it easier to do business in the U.S. — but said it will move to the U.S. regardless of whether the plan passes.
A year ago, Broadcom entered into a $5.5-billion agreement to merge with San Jose network provider Brocade Communications Systems Inc., but that has been delayed while the deal is scrutinized by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The high-level government committee, known as CFIUS, investigates proposed acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign buyers on national security and intellectual property grounds.
By becoming a U.S.-based company, Broadcom would avoid the CFIUS process.