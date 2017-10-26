His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump boasts of GOP unity as House Republicans approve budget
House Republicans on Thursday gave final approval to a 2018 GOP budget resolution, allowing for a $1.5-trillion deficit increase that sets the stage for President Trump’s tax cuts.
Trump called the passage "big news" Thursday morning in a tweet.
The largely party-line vote was 216-212, with 20 Republicans joining all Democrats to oppose.
Passage allows Congress to use special budget rules to approve the tax package on a simple majority vote, preventing Democratic opponents from blocking it with a filibuster in the Senate.
Many Republicans in the House, though, were upset that they were being asked to accept the Senate’s version of the budget, with the additional $1.5-trillion deficit, rather than their own resolution.
About half an hour before the vote, Trump had boasted in a tweet of "the UNITY within the Republican Party!"
That came two days after Trump endured one of the most searing rebukes of a chief executive by members of his own party in modern history, with Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee accusing Trump of “debasing” the nation, and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake declaring he would rather retire than be “complicit” in the “compromise of our moral authority.”
Though other colleagues have shared some of Flake’s and Corker’s views about Trump, none said so publicly after their remarks. Other GOP members of Congress still appear more focused on the promise of a president in the White House who can sign Republican bills into law.
– This post contains reporting from Times staff writer Lisa Mascaro