His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets that he reached a decision on Afghanistan while at Camp David (but doesn't say what it is)
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump suggested that he has settled on a strategy for the United States' longest war, though he did not disclose exactly what that might be.
After huddling Friday with his top national security aides at Camp David, Trump tweeted Saturday morning that the meeting had resulted in "many decisions made, including on Afghanistan."
Parties to Friday's talks at the Maryland presidential retreat included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence, who cut short a trip to South America to attend.
Afterward, the president returned to his New Jersey golf club to continue a prolonged stay that aides have described as a "working vacation."
The White House said Friday night that Trump had been briefed on a new strategy for the South Asia region and was "studying and considering his options."
Trump planned to publicly announce a course of action "at the appropriate time," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a brief statement.
The president has expressed frustration at the lack of progress in Afghanistan, and his administration so far has struggled to articulate a strategy for moving forward.
–This post contains reporting from the Associated Press