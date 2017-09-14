His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets that U.S. needs tax reform to compete with China
|Associated Press
President Trump said he'd still like to see the corporate tax rate reduced to 15% Wednesday as he tried to sell lawmakers on his broad tax reform goals.
In a tweet, Trump compared the United States with China and wrote that the U.S. "should do everything possible to match them in order to win with our economy."
But Trump's tweet appeared to have misstated the facts. According to the Financial Times, China's corporate tax rate is actually 25% and can exceed 45% when additional fees are factored in. Still, the current U.S. corporate tax rate is 35%.
Trump's tweet came hours after he held a White House meeting with moderate lawmakers from both parties and said that he was still pushing for the 15% corporate rate. He said that he would like to see a rate "much lower than that for individuals."
As for the wealthy, Trump said that "the rich will not be gaining at all with his plan."
The tax overhaul principles put forth by Republicans envision cuts to the corporate tax rate and individual tax rates, but the White House hasn't provided specifics.