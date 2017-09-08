His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump appears to side against federal government in lawsuit over Harvey relief
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump appeared to side against the federal government in a lawsuit filed by three Texas churches that were damaged during Harvey and are now seeking access to disaster relief funds, which religious groups are not eligible to receive.
Trump tweeted Friday night that churches should be entitled to Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, "just like others."
The churches – Harvest Family Church in Cypress, Hi-Way Tabernacle in Cleveland and First Assembly of God in Rockport – filed the lawsuit against FEMA on Monday in federal court in Texas.
According to the complaint, all three churches were flooded during Harvey, and the First Assembly of God lost its roof. At least one of the churches, the Hi-Way Tabernacle, is still serving as a shelter and meal center for evacuees, the complaint states.
The lawsuit states that the churches would like to apply for aid through FEMA's public assistance program, but are ineligible because they dedicate more than 50% of their physical spaces to religious programming, a service that FEMA defines as neither critical nor essential.
The churches claim that FEMA's policy violates the 1st Amendment's free-exercise clause. They are seeking an injunction barring FEMA from enforcing the rule, as well as damages and attorney's fees.