His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump proclaims Columbus Day
President Trump has proclaimed Monday Columbus Day — without any of his predecessor's qualms.
The president's proclamation, issued Friday, directs the United States to celebrate Christopher Columbus' discovery of the Americas, noting "the permanent arrival of Europeans ... was a transformative event that undeniably and fundamentally changed the course of human history and set the stage for the development of our great Nation."
Trump's proclamation only praises Columbus, Spain and the explorer's native Italy, contrasting with President Obama's document almost exactly a year earlier.
Obama's proclamation acknowledged Columbus' spirit of exploration. But Obama said the nation should "also acknowledge the pain and suffering reflected in the stories of Native Americans who had long resided on this land prior to the arrival of European newcomers."
Trump planned to spend Columbus Day at his golf club in Virginia, where he arrived Monday just before noon. The White House said he would be golfing with Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.