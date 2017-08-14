His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump blames Democrats for 'some of the worst' trade deals before signing measure on China's practices
|Associated Press
President Trump took aim at Democrats on Monday morning in a tweet, claiming that they are responsible for "some of the worst trade deals in World History," which he promised to address.
Trump's tweet came several hours before he announced that he had asked his trade office to consider investigating China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.
Trump, in the midst of a 17-day vacation, left his New Jersey golf club to return to the White House to sign an executive action on the investigation. He suggested that more steps would be taken against China on trade issues.
"This is just the beginning — I want to tell you that," Trump said. "This is just the beginning."
There is no deadline for deciding if any investigation is necessary. Such an investigation easily could last a year.
Later Monday, Trump tweeted that it had been a "big day" and promised that "great trade deals" were in the works.
Trump wants government officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to share their intellectual property in order to gain access to the world's second-largest economy. Many U.S. businesses must create joint ventures with Chinese companies and turn over valuable technology assets, a practice that Washington says stifles U.S. economic growth.
In an editorial Monday, the China Daily, a mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, linked Trump's trade announcement against China to his disappointment over China's purported failure to rein in North Korea. The newspaper said a trade inquiry, which could lead to punitive tariffs on Chinese exports, would "poison" U.S.-China relations.
Trump, in the past, has tied trade policy to national security, leading to speculation that raising the possibility of a probe — without committing to one — could be a negotiating tactic to get China to step up its assistance with North Korea.
Trump has requested similar inquiries on trade, but the reports haven't been delivered on deadline. He made addressing the U.S. trade deficit with China a centerpiece of his campaign last year and has suggested raising tariffs on goods from China.