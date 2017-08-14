Trump blames Democrats for 'some of the worst' trade deals before signing measure on China's practices

President Trump took aim at Democrats on Monday morning in a tweet, claiming that they are responsible for "some of the worst trade deals in World History," which he promised to address.

Trump's tweet came several hours before he announced that he had asked his trade office to consider investigating China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.

Trump, in the midst of a 17-day vacation, left his New Jersey golf club to return to the White House to sign an executive action on the investigation. He suggested that more steps would be taken against China on trade issues.

"This is just the beginning — I want to tell you that," Trump said. "This is just the beginning."

There is no deadline for deciding if any investigation is necessary. Such an investigation easily could last a year.

Later Monday, Trump tweeted that it had been a "big day" and promised that "great trade deals" were in the works.