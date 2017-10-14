His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets in support of Republican candidate for Virginia governor
President Trump fired off a Saturday afternoon tweet in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie of Virginia.
The November election, one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests, is being viewed as a possible early referendum on Trump's first year in office and a preview of the 2018 midterm.
Trump's tweet came as Vice President Mike Pence was set to appear at a rally with Gillespie in Abingdon, Va., on Saturday.
Trump retweeted a message from Pence about the event.
It will be Pence's first campaign event for Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman who is facing Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a low-key pediatric neurologist.
Most polls have shown a close race between the two candidates.
Trump also took to Twitter last week to criticize Northam and urge voters to support Gillespie.
Northam has his own high-profile backers: former Vice President Joe Biden is due to host a roundtable discussion with the Democratic candidate in Reston, Va., on Saturday, and former President Obama is set to headline a rally for Northam in Richmond on Thursday.