His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump congratulates son Eric and wife, Lara, on birth of their son
|Associated Press
Eric Trump, the president's son, and Eric's wife, Lara, welcomed their son, Eric "Luke" Trump on Tuesday, the Trump Organization announced on Twitter.
President Trump congratulated his son and daughter-in-law in a tweet.
With the birth, Trump became a grandfather for the ninth time.
Eric Trump and his brother Don Jr. were forceful advocates for their father on the campaign trail and have remained in New York to run the family business.