His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts 'excellent' jobs report, violating federal rule
|Samantha Masunaga
U.S. job growth remained steady in July, though workers are still largely seeing slower wage gains, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Labor Department.
President Trump trumpeted the numbers in a tweet Friday morning, calling them “excellent.”
Trump's tweet came 15 minutes after the release of the jobs report, which appeared to violate a federal rule prohibiting executive branch officials from commenting publicly on such data within an hour of its release.
It wasn't the first time his administration has jumped the gun in touting economic indicators. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer came under criticism in March when he tweeted about the February jobs report 22 minutes after it was released.
Some of the highlights of July’s jobs report:
- U.S. employers added 209,000 net new jobs, slightly above analysts’ expectations.
- The unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 4.3% from June’s 4.4% and matched May’s 16-year-low.
- Average hourly earnings increased by 9 cents, or less than 1%, to $26.36 in July.
With jobs numbers coming in slightly above expectations and wages moving laterally, Joseph Seydl, capital markets economist with J.P. Morgan Private Bank, described the report as “business as usual.”
-- This post contains reporting from Alex Wigglesworth