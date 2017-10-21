His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump continues to revisit campaign allegations in tweets
President Trump has sought recently to draw attention to his administration's strides forward, touting a strong economy, gains in the U.S. fight against terrorism and the Senate passage of a budget blueprint that paves the way for his proposed tax plan.
But for much of Saturday afternoon, Trump appeared preoccupied with the past.
Trump revisited several issues related to the 2016 presidential campaign in a series of tweets sent a short time after he returned to the White House from his Virginia golf club.
The president first weighed in on a dossier of allegations about his connections to Russia that became public a short time before his inauguration. The political research firm that compiled the dossier balked this week at subpoenas from the House Intelligence Committee.
After suggesting earlier in the week that the dossier had been paid for by Russia, the FBI, the Democrats or some combination, Trump tweeted Saturday a demand that federal officials "immediately release" the identity of exactly who had done so.
The dossier contends the Russian government amassed compromising information about Trump and was engaged in an effort to support and assist him in the election. Trump has denied that.
Trump next appeared to downplay news that emerged last month that Facebook had sold about $100,000 in ads to a Russian troll farm during the campaign. The social media giant has agreed to share more than 3,000 of those ads with congressional panels investigating foreign meddling in the 2016 election.
The shadowy group, known as the Internet Research Agency, placed ads believed to have been seen on at least 10 million Facebook users’ news feeds. The ads were aimed at inflaming divisive social issues such as race, gun control and gay rights to potentially tip the scales in Trump’s favor.
Trump on Saturday compared the pro-Kremlin firm's purchase of the propaganda ads to "the billions of dollars of Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC & CBS." He also contended that Facebook had actually sided during the election with his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Trump has repeatedly denied that he colluded with Russia to win the election and has voiced skepticism about the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia had a clear preference for Trump in the 2016 campaign.
The continuing investigations and attention to the issue have infuriated the president, who sees the efforts as an attempt to delegitimize his presidency.
