His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 21

President Trump shakes the hand of Lauren Bruner as survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor visit the White House on Friday, July 21, 2017. (Chris Kleponis / Pool / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A reminder that the White House is celebrating "Made in America" week
  • Indicators of economic optimism
  • His meeting with survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor
  • Praise for Sean Spicer after his abrupt resignation as White House press secretary

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

