His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 21
President Trump tweeted about:
- A reminder that the White House is celebrating "Made in America" week
- Indicators of economic optimism
- His meeting with survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor
- Praise for Sean Spicer after his abrupt resignation as White House press secretary
Trump did not tweet about:
- The Senate's plan for a potential vote next week to roll back the Affordable Care Act, despite Republican lawmakers still not knowing what legislation they will consider or what impact it could have on health coverage for tens of millions of Americans
- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' move to freeze ties with Israel hours after clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank left three Palestinians dead and hundreds injured, in one of the worst days of unrest in years
- The Pentagon's decision to withhold $50 million in reimbursements to Pakistan because it was unable to verify that Islamabad conducted adequate counter-terrorism operations against a hard-line branch of the Taliban, which came as the Trump administration considers a tougher stance against Pakistan as part of a new military strategy for the nearly 16-year-old war in neighboring Afghanistan
- The State Department's announcement that it will prohibit U.S. citizens from traveling to North Korea starting late next month, citing the risk of arrest and imprisonment by the authoritarian regime in Pyongyang
- The revelation that the Russian lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign has represented a military unit operated by Russia’s intelligence agency, according to court filings obtained by the Associated Press
- The disclosure that Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager, will not testify publicly next week under a deal worked out with the Senate Judiciary Committee