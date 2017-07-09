His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump calls G-20 summit a 'great success,' but says U.S. must fix 'many bad trade deals'
In a pair of tweets Sunday, President Trump expressed his satisfaction with the Group of 20 summit, writing that he explained to participants that he must fix what he called "the many bad trade deals" made by the United States.
At the close of the G-20 summit Saturday, Trump and the other leaders, whose member nations represent about 80% of the world’s economic output, signed off on a joint statement that was seen as an accomplishment given the sharp differences and acrimony stemming largely from Trump’s “America first” agenda.
The declaration’s message on trade was ambiguous, reflecting the “heavy hand of the Trump administration,” said Ricardo Meléndez-Ortiz, chief executive of the International Center for Trade and Sustainable Development in Geneva.
While Trump has threatened to abandon existing trade deals and penalize countries for what he sees as unfair trade practices, particularly on steel exports, the summit’s closing declaration affirmed support for open markets and fighting protectionism.
Trump wanted stricter language that allowed countries to punish unfair trade practices. But other leaders would not agree.
Some European officials warned that the U.S. was flirting with trade wars.