In a pair of tweets Sunday, President Trump expressed his satisfaction with the Group of 20 summit, writing that he explained to participants that he must fix what he called "the many bad trade deals" made by the United States.

At the close of the G-20 summit Saturday, Trump and the other leaders, whose member nations represent about 80% of the world’s economic output, signed off on a joint statement that was seen as an accomplishment given the sharp differences and acrimony stemming largely from Trump’s “America first” agenda.

The declaration’s message on trade was ambiguous, reflecting the “heavy hand of the Trump administration,” said Ricardo Meléndez-Ortiz, chief executive of the International Center for Trade and Sustainable Development in Geneva.

While Trump has threatened to abandon existing trade deals and penalize countries for what he sees as unfair trade practices, particularly on steel exports, the summit’s closing declaration affirmed support for open markets and fighting protectionism.

Trump wanted stricter language that allowed countries to punish unfair trade practices. But other leaders would not agree.

Some European officials warned that the U.S. was flirting with trade wars.