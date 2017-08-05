His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts report on gains against Islamic State
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump shared a link to a Washington Post report on the acceleration of gains against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria during his time in office.
Trump has taken a largely hands-off approach to managing U.S. military operations, choosing to entrust much of the control to Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and commanders on the ground. Trump has granted Mattis authority to raise troop levels in the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, a power usually held closely by the White House.
Some have welcomed the shift away from the more centralized decision-making style of former President Obama, which had prompted complaints of micromanagement from senior Pentagon officials and military officers.
But others have criticized the Trump administration for what they say is a lack of coherent strategy for the next step in restoring stability to Iraq and Syria after Islamic State is driven out.
– This post contains reporting from Tracy Wilkinson, W.J. Hennigan and Michael A. Memoli