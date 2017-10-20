Trump thanks Geraldo Rivera for defending him on 'Fox & Friends'

President Trump praised Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera after he appeared on Friday morning's episode of "Fox & Friends" and defended the president from criticism surrounding his phone call to the widow of a slain soldier.

The controversy touched off Tuesday, when Trump called the widow of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed earlier this month in Niger, to offer condolences.

A Democratic congresswoman who heard the call later characterized Trump's tone as insensitive, sparking a back-and-forth with Trump's chief of staff, a retired Marine general who lost his son in combat.

In the "Fox & Friends" segment early Friday, Rivera claimed that the news media had "distorted" Trump's actions and lamented the fact that some had used the condolence call as an opportunity "to attack" the president.

"Anything he does is construed in the worst possible light as evil, as some kind of a secret motive, some kind of manipulation," Rivera said of Trump. "He gets no slack at all, and that's part of the reason we are so utterly divided now that even this, even the most sacred event honoring a hero, becomes politicized."

Rivera referred in part to Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, a longtime friend of Johnson and his family who was with his widow, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called her.

Wilson said in an interview that the president told Myeshia Johnson that her husband “must have known what he signed up for.” Wilson described the statement as "so insensitive."

Trump shot back Wednesday, tweeting that Wilson had "totally fabricated" the contents of the conversation. But the soldier's aunt, who was also present for the phone call, confirmed Wilson's account.

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly on Thursday defended Trump and assailed Wilson, whom he called “selfish” and an “empty barrel.”

On Friday, a video was released that contradicted Kelly’s condemnatory recollection of a 2015 speech by Wilson, in which he accused her of grandstanding during the dedication of an FBI facility in Miami named for fallen FBI agents.

Still, neither Kelly nor the White House on his behalf would back down.

– This post contains reporting from staff writer Noah Bierman