Trump heads to his New Jersey golf course for U.S. Women's Open
One of President Trump's golf courses is hosting this weekend's U.S. Women's Open. Trump was in France this week to celebrate Bastille Day and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and he tweeted Friday morning that he had left Paris and would be heading to New Jersey for the tournament.
The event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., was expected to draw protesters Friday who have criticized the U.S. Golf Assn., which operates the tournament, for not moving it to a different venue after audio surfaced last year of Trump making derogatory comments about women.
Trump has spent several weekends at the club since his election in November, but none during an event of this magnitude: 156 professional golfers and their entourages and thousands of fans.