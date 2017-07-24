His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump heads to West Virginia
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted a video clip of his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he stopped Monday afternoon en route to West Virginia to attend a national gathering of Boy Scouts.
Trump was slated to speak at the National Scout Jamboree, a gathering of more than 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers.
He is the eighth president to attend the event, which is typically held every four years. Each U.S. president serves as honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America.
Trump said that 10 members of his Cabinet were Scouts, including Vice President Mike Pence and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to the group Friday. The organization is honoring Tillerson, an Eagle Scout himself, with the development of the Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center at the West Virginia summit site.