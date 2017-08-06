He confined himself to a single tweet: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Attached was a series of stills from Fox Business Network segments on economic gains made during his presidency.

President Trump , who has embarked on a 17-day visit – which he describes as a working vacation – to his golf property in Bedminster, N.J., was uncharacteristically quiet Sunday morning on Twitter.

Trump's tweet came as an increasingly complex special counsel investigation, looking at whether his presidential campaign cooperated with Kremlin interference in the 2016 election, has been gathering momentum. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III recently began working with a grand jury in Washington.

Mueller has not commented on the course of the inquiry, but his investigators have sought documents related to several associates of Trump's, including his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Investigators are also examining a meeting that Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., held with several Russians in early June 2016, a few weeks before the senior Trump received the Republican nomination.

Against the backdrop of the accelerating investigation – and amid a string of staff shakeups and policy stumbles – Trump has sought to keep the focus on the economy.

Last Monday, a short time before Anthony Scaramucci was abruptly ousted as his communications director following a rocky 10-day tenure, Trump tweeted that there was "no chaos" in his White House and bolstered his claim by pointing to what he called the "best economic numbers in years."

On Tuesday, as news emerged that he was involved in drafting a misleading statement for his son last month about Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting – and as he faced growing pressure to sign a sanctions bill clamping down on Russia – Trump took to Twitter to complain that the "mainstream" media was failing to report on the strength of the stock market.

On Thursday, amid reports that Mueller had convened a grand jury in his investigation and was focusing on Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians, Trump tweeted in celebration of the Dow Jones industrial average hitting a record high. "That doesn't just happen!" he wrote.

And on Friday, as Congress left Washington for August break without having made good on the GOP's vow to repeal and replace the nation's healthcare law, casting doubt on whether Trump can lead on overhauling the tax code or enacting an infrastructure plan, the president tweeted boasts of rising consumer confidence, plans for new U.S. manufacturing plants and "excellent" jobs numbers released by the Labor Department.

– This post contains reporting from David Lauter and Alex Wigglesworth