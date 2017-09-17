His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line.
Trump retweets slew of memes, including one of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball
|Laura King
In the latest instance of President Trump seeming to revel in the notion of physical attacks against perceived enemies, the president retweeted an animated GIF showing him hitting a golf ball that then knocks down his onetime rival Hillary Clinton.
Critics swiftly responded. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), appearing on ABC’s “This Week, said: “It’s distressing to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that.”
The original tweet, from a user whose Twitter handle consists of an expletive, was sent last week and retweeted Sunday by the president, who is spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf property. Here is what he retweeted:
Clinton is out with a new book about the campaign, and Trump has repeatedly used Twitter to deride her as a sore loser.
The president has previously taken to Twitter to retweet animations including one that depicted him pummeling a figure with a CNN logo superimposed on his head. Another presidential Twitter share last month – later deleted – showed a train hitting a person, again with a CNN logo imposed on the figure’s head.
Trump associates have previously dismissed criticism of such retweets, suggesting they were intended to be humorous.
In addition to the animation taking aim at Clinton, the president retweeted a slew of other messages early Sunday. Those included a tweet criticizing a New York Times reporter, a complimentary message from a supporter and several memes containing flattering depictions of Trump.
Trump also retweeted a Bloomberg Technology article published Aug. 17 in which a financial analyst estimated that Twitter's market value would fall by up to $2 billion if the president were to stop tweeting.
A former Trump campaign strategist, David Urban, brushed aside the controversy over the Clinton GIF. “Retweets do not equal endorsements,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” leading to a sharp exchange.
– This post contains reporting from staff writer Alex Wigglesworth