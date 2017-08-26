Hurricane Harvey, which came ashore on Texas' Gulf Coast Friday night, is the first Category 4 storm to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley struck Florida in 2004. It also poses the first major test of emergency response for the Trump administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new administrator, Brock Long, who was confirmed in June. President Trump commended Long Saturday morning, tweeting that he was "doing a great job" but also reminding him that the public was closely monitoring the agency's handling of the storm.

The Trump administration is especially mindful of the slow and bungled response of the George W. Bush administration to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Questions of competence raised by that episode hobbled President Bush for the remainder of his term. Longtime Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) warned Trump Friday morning in a tweet, "keep on top of hurricane Harvey dont mke same mistake Pres Bush made w Katrina."

On Saturday, Trump replied, assuring Grassley that the White House had "fantastic people on the ground" who arrived "long before" the storm hit. "So far, so good!" he tweeted.

Trump plans to travel to Texas next week, Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said. Speaking to reporters at a news briefing Friday, he added that federal officials had significantly improved their ability to respond to natural disasters since Hurricane Katrina caused widespread flooding in New Orleans, and the president seemed determined to provide help to Texas in the face of the storm. Before the eye of the storm reached land, Trump announced on Twitter that he had granted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a disaster declaration, “which unleashes the full force of government help!” The president was spending the weekend at Camp David. He said he was monitoring the hurricane from the retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

The White House said in a statement Saturday that Trump held a video teleconference briefing on the storm with Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet members and senior staff back at the White House. Trump directed all departments and agencies to "stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives," and the governors of Texas and Louisiana, the White House said. Trump reminded his team that the full effects of the storm would be felt over the next few days. He also thanked the volunteer and faith-based organizations that were providing assistance.

The storm had claimed at least three lives in Texas, as of Saturday evening. Local and state officials had yet to uncover the full extent of Harvey’s damage. Heavy rain and lashing winds had cut off power to thousands of residents and covered roads in debris, blocking access to many coastal towns.

Even as Harvey weakened Saturday to a tropical storm, weather officials warned Texas residents to expect “extremely serious” flooding, life-threatening storm surges and tornadoes. “This is just the beginning,” said Jeff Evans, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office. “We could see catastrophic flooding for a lot of people, historic flooding for parts of Texas. We’re looking at measuring rainfall not in inches, but in feet.”