His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's agenda: 'Important meetings and calls'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump announced that he had "important meetings and calls" scheduled for Sunday in a tweet in which he also boasted about the strength of the U.S. economy and military forces.
About an hour earlier, the president thanked a supporter who tweeted, "We love and support Trump!"
Trump also replied to a tweet from the Washington Examiner linking to a report that the president had fulfilled his pledge to donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Trump was set to spend much of his Sunday at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J. From there, he was scheduled to head to Trump Tower in Manhattan, N.Y., where he planned to stay while attending this week's United Nations General Assembly.