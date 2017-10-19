His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump continues to attack congresswoman over condolence call, seeks to emphasize U.S. gains against terrorism
President Trump is seeking to emphasize gains made in the United States' fight against terrorism as he continues to hit out at a congresswoman who described as "insensitive" the president's phone call to the widow of a soldier killed earlier this month in Niger.
In the first of several tweets sent Thursday night, Trump thanked the U.S.-led coalition of military forces that has been battling the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
Trump attached to his message a video compilation consisting largely of clips of his promises during the 2016 campaign to "destroy" Islamic State. The video concluded with an update on the coalition's progress.
Trump's tweet came two days after a U.S.-backed Syrian force said that it had wrested control of Raqqah from Islamic State, dealing a powerful symbolic blow to the militants who made the city the de facto capital of their self-styled caliphate.
Raqqah’s fall is the latest in a string of military defeats for Islamic State, which the U.S.-led coalition says has lost 87% of the territory it controlled after a lightning sweep across vast stretches of Syria and Iraq in 2014.
Trump also remains embroiled in controversy over his calls to the families of four soldiers killed in Niger after an ambush on Oct. 4.
That touched off Tuesday, when Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said during a television appearance that she had heard one of those phone calls.
Wilson has said she was with the widow of Staff Sgt. La David T. Johnson and listening by speakerphone when Trump called to offer condolences on Tuesday. Wilson, who knew Johnson, said the president told Myeshia Johnson that her husband “must have known what he signed up for.”
In a separate tweet Thursday night, Trump blasted the congresswoman as "wacky" and claimed that she had listened "secretly" to the "very personal call."
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, a retired Marine general who lost his son in combat, gave an emotional defense Thursday of Trump's call, saying that he was “stunned” and “brokenhearted” to see Wilson on television describing Trump's conversation.
While Kelly’s description provided the president with some political cover, it also confirmed Wilson’s account of what the president said — and contradicted Trump, who repeatedly has accused Wilson of spreading a “totally fabricated” story.
Minutes after Trump's tweet attacking the congresswoman, he again pivoted, tweeting praise for a benefit concert for survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
John Rich of the American country music duo Big & Rich was headlining the concert along with Rascal Flatts.
Thursday's show also featured remarks from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Fox News host Sean Hannity, a friend of both Rich and Trump.
– This post contains reporting from Brian Bennett, Noah Bierman, Alex Wigglesworth and Alexandra Zavis