His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump criticizes FBI after Fox News segment: 'Comey's leadership was a disaster!'
After Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the FBI during the episode of his show that aired Thursday night, President Trump tweeted that the segment "was so sad to watch."
Trump also hit out at James B. Comey in the tweet, though Carlson did not mention the former FBI director by name.
Carlson instead focused the bulk of his criticism on the bureau's handling of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas, which took place months after Trump fired Comey.
Carlson opened Thursday night's episode by ticking off a list of questions about the Las Vegas massacre that remain unanswered. He suggested that was due to "incompetence" on the part of the agencies investigating the case.
"This is not the only federal investigation that has shaken public confidence recently," Carlson said.
He cited as other examples the FBI's handling of the 2009 Ft. Hood shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub in June 2016, the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and the deadly truck attack in New York earlier this week.
Of those, just two – the Clinton investigation and the Pulse nightclub shooting – took place while Comey was head of the FBI.
Trump still pointed to the segment as evidence that Comey's leadership of the agency "was a disaster!"
The president followed up the tweet about Comey minutes later with a message promoting an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.