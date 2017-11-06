His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump heads to South Korea: 'We will figure it all out!'
|Brian Bennett
Wrapping up a visit here before flying to South Korea, President Trump called for Japan to buy U.S. anti-missile batteries to counter the growing ballistic missile threat from North Korea, saying buying more U.S. military equipment would create more jobs for Americans and increase security for the Japanese.
"He will shoot them out of the sky when he completes the purchase of a lot of military equipment from the United States," Trump said Monday during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump pointedly teased Abe over the trade deficit between the two countries, and seemed to advocate a military buildup as a way to close the gap.
"It's a lot of jobs for us, and a lot of safety for Japan, and other countries that are likewise purchasing military equipment from us," Trump said. At another point, he complimented the Japanese economy, but said: "I don't know if it's as good as ours. I think not. OK? We're going to try to keep it that way. And you'll be second."
The Japanese government already buys a lot of U.S. military hardware, Abe said, but he agreed that the country should "enhance our defense capability."
Trump is scheduled to land on North Korea's doorstep Tuesday morning, when he leaves Japan for South Korea to visit troops at Camp Humphreys, an expansive U.S. military base that houses more than 10,000 American soldiers about 40 miles south of Seoul.
He's slated to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks on trade and finding ways to pressure Pyongyang to end its nuclear weapons program.
Moon, who was elected on promises to reach out to North Korea, but who has taken a harder line in recent months, is scheduled to hold a joint news conference with Trump on Tuesday afternoon and host the American president for a state dinner at the Blue House, the presidential mansion in Seoul.