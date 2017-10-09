His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises Jerry Jones for comments on NFL anthem protests
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted praise for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Monday after Jones suggested he would bench players who protest during the national anthem.
Jones, also the team's general manager, said after a loss to Green Bay on Sunday that the NFL cannot leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag. He said that any Cowboys doing so would not play.
Jones was responding to questions about Vice President Mike Pence's decision to leave an Indianapolis home game in protest of about a dozen San Francisco players who knelt during the anthem.
They were the most provocative comments so far from Jones, a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the NFL and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who had already been clear in his support of standing for the anthem.
The NFL players union had a swift rebuke Monday. Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said Jones contradicted assurances last week from Commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Giants President John Mara that players could express themselves without reprisals.
"I look forward to the day when everyone in management can unite and truly embrace and articulate what the flag stands for, liberty and justice for all, instead of some of them just talking about standing," Smith said.