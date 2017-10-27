His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump on JFK assassination files: 'It is my hope to get just about everything to public!'
President Trump tweeted early Friday that documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy "are being carefully released."
"In the end there will be great transparency," Trump wrote. "It is my hope to get just about everything to public!"
Trump's tweet came the day after the federal government released nearly 3,000 secret documents about Kennedy's assassination.
Under pressure from officials at the FBI, the CIA and other agencies, Trump agreed to temporarily withhold some documents that contain sensitive national security and law enforcement information.
JFK files detail CIA plans to kill Castro using the mob, poisoned swimsuits, exploding seashells>>
Some of the documents were created as recently as the 1990s and include information related to confidential informants and help from certain foreign governments, White House officials said Thursday.
Trump issued a memo instructing officials to review the withheld documents and try to release as many as possible by April 26, 2018, said the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.
– This post contains reporting from Times staff writer Matt Pearce.